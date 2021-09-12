UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Another Missing As Result Of Ships Collision Off Southwestern Japan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

One Killed, Another Missing as Result of Ships Collision Off Southwestern Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) A dry cargo ship has collided with a small vessel off the coast of the Japanese city of Sasebo in the southwestern Nagasaki prefecture, leaving one person dead and another one missing, the NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday.

According to the coast guard date, the incident took place at about 3:30 a.m.

local time on Sunday (18:30 GMT on Saturday), NHK said, adding that the small ship overturned as a result of the collision.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene found the body of a man, whose death was confirmed by medical staff. Apart from him, there were supposedly two other people aboard, including a 12-year-old boy, who was rescued by a passing ship. The third person is still missing.

The cause of the collision is yet to be established.

Related Topics

Dead Man Sasebo Nagasaki Sunday From

Recent Stories

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

15 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

30 minutes ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

45 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th September 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.