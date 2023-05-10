One killed as Israel renews strikes on Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):Israel's military renewed deadly strikes on Gaza Wednesday, as residents on both sides of the border braced for further violence hours after troops killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Smoke billowed from the densely-populated coastal Palestinian territory after Israel announced it was targeting rocket launching infrastructure held by Islamic Jihad militants.

A Gaza health ministry official told AFP one person was killed, while one other was seriously wounded.

The latest death comes a day after Israeli strikes on Gaza killed three top Islamic Jihad militants and 12 others, including four children, according to a health ministry toll.

Israel's military said Wednesday's strikes included firing on militants "who were travelling to a rocket launch site in the city of Khan Yunis" in southern Gaza.