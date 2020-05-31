One Killed, at Least 2 Injured in George Floyd Protests in Indianapolis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) One person was killed and at least two others were injured in a shootout during the second night of protests in the US city of Indianapolis that erupted in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Indy Star newspaper, citing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor, the police are looking into multiple shootings in downtown Indianapolis but are confident that they were not initiated by officers.

The police did not provide any details on the identity of the casualty or the conditions of the injured, the newspaper added.

Public unrest erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities on Tuesday after Floyd died following his arrest by the four officers in Minneapolis. A video that spread online shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly told the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

The four police officers were fired. Derek Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.