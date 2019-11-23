UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Dozens Injured As Protesters Clash With Police In Baghdad- Rights Group Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:10 AM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) One person was killed and dozens injured during clashes between police and protesters rallying against the government in Baghdad on Friday, a source from the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik.

"One of the demonstrators has died. Dozens have been injured during the clashes with the security forces near the al-Ahrar bridge. The security forces continue to resort to tear gas. The cause of the protester's death is not established at the moment, he could have died due to live ammunition or tear gas," the source said.

According to the source, the Iraqi security forces detained two medical workers without any explanation.

Earlier in the day, the commission said in a statement that nine people were killed and 135 others injured in less than a week during the nation-wide demonstrations in Iraq.

It also called upon the Iraqi government to ban the security forces from using live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas against the protesters and protect the peaceful rallies from people who plot violent provocations.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. The death toll went beyond 300 as of now, about 15,000 others count injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.

