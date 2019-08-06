- Home
Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:53 PM
One person was killed and eight others were wounded as a result of ammunition explosions in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, the Investigative Committee said in a statement on its website Tuesday
Investigators said a fire had occurred for an unknown reason during loading and unloading operations with ammunition. Firefighters tried to put out the fire, but uncontrolled explosions started.
"One person died, eight received injuries of varying severity," the committee said.