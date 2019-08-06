UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Eight Wounded In Ammo Blasts In Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory - Investigators

Tue 06th August 2019

One Killed, Eight Wounded in Ammo Blasts in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory - Investigators

One person was killed and eight others were wounded as a result of ammunition explosions in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, the Investigative Committee said in a statement on its website Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) One person was killed and eight others were wounded as a result of ammunition explosions in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, the Investigative Committee said in a statement on its website Tuesday.

Investigators said a fire had occurred for an unknown reason during loading and unloading operations with ammunition. Firefighters tried to put out the fire, but uncontrolled explosions started.

"One person died, eight received injuries of varying severity," the committee said.

