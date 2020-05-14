One Killed, Four Injured in Blast in Afghan City of Kandahar - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Once civilian has died, and a child and three police officers have been injured in an explosion in the southern city of Kandahar in Afghanistan, Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, a bomb exploded on a police motorcycle in the 14th district of Kandahar city late this afternoon.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack yet.