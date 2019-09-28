One Killed, Four Injured in Bomb Blast at Polling Station in Eastern Afghanistan

At least one person has been killed and four others injured in a bomb blast at a polling station in Amarkhil high school in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) At least one person has been killed and four others injured in a bomb blast at a polling station in Amarkhil high school in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

"One person was killed and four others injured at a polling center at Amarkhil High School in Sarkhud district of Nangarhar," a source said.

In addition, two blasts took place near Eidgah Mosque. No casualties were reported.

A bomb also hit a polling center in the Afghan Mina area, injuring two people.