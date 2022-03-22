A fishing boat capsized off Japan's southern coast, Kagoshima prefecture, killing one person, while four more remain missing, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) A fishing boat capsized off Japan's southern coast, Kagoshima prefecture, killing one person, while four more remain missing, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

A fire occurred on board of the fishing boat carrying eight people off the Tanegashima island, six of whom are Indonesian citizens, according to the broadcaster.

The vessel submerged ten hours later.

Three Indonesians were rescued by a passing ship, according to the report. The coast guard found one of the passengers, but later the doctors confirmed his death. The fate of four others is still unknown.