UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Four Missing After Fishing Boat Capsized Off Japan's Southern Coast - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 01:18 PM

One Killed, Four Missing After Fishing Boat Capsized Off Japan's Southern Coast - Reports

A fishing boat capsized off Japan's southern coast, Kagoshima prefecture, killing one person, while four more remain missing, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) A fishing boat capsized off Japan's southern coast, Kagoshima prefecture, killing one person, while four more remain missing, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

A fire occurred on board of the fishing boat carrying eight people off the Tanegashima island, six of whom are Indonesian citizens, according to the broadcaster.

The vessel submerged ten hours later.

Three Indonesians were rescued by a passing ship, according to the report. The coast guard found one of the passengers, but later the doctors confirmed his death. The fate of four others is still unknown.

Related Topics

Fire Kagoshima Japan

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Issues Guilty Sentence on Navalny in ..

Moscow Court Issues Guilty Sentence on Navalny in Fraud, Contempt of Court Case

2 minutes ago
 Beijing expresses desire to promote Pakistani expo ..

Beijing expresses desire to promote Pakistani exports to improve balance of trad ..

22 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Fully Fulfills Obligation ..

Russian Finance Ministry Fully Fulfills Obligations on $65.6Mln Coupon on Eurobo ..

4 minutes ago
 ICRC Willing to Facilitate Evacuation Via Humanita ..

ICRC Willing to Facilitate Evacuation Via Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine - Pr ..

21 minutes ago
 Russian Armed Forces Hit 137 Military Facilities o ..

Russian Armed Forces Hit 137 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day - Defens ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>