Open Menu

One Killed In Apartment Fire In Singapore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM

One killed in apartment fire in Singapore

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Singapore's Civil Defense Force said on Saturday that one was killed in a building fire at Block 131C, Canberra Crescent.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was extinguished by firefighters. A person was found dead inside the fire-affected bedroom.

About 30 persons from the second to fourth floor were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Paramedics assessed three persons from the neighboring units for smoke inhalation and conveyed one of them to Singapore General Hospital. The other two declined to be sent to the hospital.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Canberra Singapore From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

1 hour ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

6 hours ago
International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

15 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

15 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

15 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

15 hours ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

15 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

15 hours ago

More Stories From World