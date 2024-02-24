One Killed In Apartment Fire In Singapore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Singapore's Civil Defense Force said on Saturday that one was killed in a building fire at Block 131C, Canberra Crescent.
The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was extinguished by firefighters. A person was found dead inside the fire-affected bedroom.
About 30 persons from the second to fourth floor were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Paramedics assessed three persons from the neighboring units for smoke inhalation and conveyed one of them to Singapore General Hospital. The other two declined to be sent to the hospital.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
More Stories From World
-
Sri Lanka extends demining body's tenure for landmine free nation10 minutes ago
-
Chip giant TSMC shifts away from hotspot Taiwan with Japan plant30 minutes ago
-
Ukraine army chief says 'light' will triumph over 'darkness'40 minutes ago
-
Venezuelan President Maduro pleased after meeting Turkish foreign minister49 minutes ago
-
Skyrocketing cocoa prices feared to trigger chocolate shortages worldwide50 minutes ago
-
Turkish foreign minister meets Venezuelan president in Caracas1 hour ago
-
U.S. private lunar lander alive after historical landing1 hour ago
-
Saudi Pavilion at Expo Doha takes visitors on a journey to explore Saudi Arabia's ancient heritage o ..1 hour ago
-
Fire at residential building kills 15 in China1 hour ago
-
Gold rises as U.S. dollar weakens1 hour ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits northwest China's Xinjiang2 hours ago
-
Hail Lighthouse satellite station celebrates Founding Day2 hours ago