One killed in apartment fire in Singapore

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Singapore's Civil Defense Force said on Saturday that one was killed in a building fire at Block 131C, Canberra Crescent.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was extinguished by firefighters. A person was found dead inside the fire-affected bedroom.

About 30 persons from the second to fourth floor were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Paramedics assessed three persons from the neighboring units for smoke inhalation and conveyed one of them to Singapore General Hospital. The other two declined to be sent to the hospital.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.