UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed In Iran Water Shortage Protests: State Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:08 PM

One killed in Iran water shortage protests: state media

A demonstrator was shot dead during protests against water shortages in drought-hit southwestern Iran, state media reported Saturday, with officials blaming the death on "opportunists and rioters"

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :A demonstrator was shot dead during protests against water shortages in drought-hit southwestern Iran, state media reported Saturday, with officials blaming the death on "opportunists and rioters".

The demonstrator was killed in the Khuzestan province town of Shadegan, the official IRNA news agency said.

"Last night (Friday), a number of Shadegan's people had gathered to protest water shortages due to the drought, during which opportunists and rioters shot dead one of the demonstrators," the county's acting governor, Omid Sabripour, told IRNA.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Governor Iran Water Drought Media

Recent Stories

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid discusses Dasu inc ..

2 minutes ago

Six-Year-Old Killed, 5 Adults Injured in Shooting ..

2 minutes ago

Authorities set Sugar retail price Rs 88.24 per kg

32 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 39 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

48 minutes ago

TECNO brings massive discounts for fans with “Ba ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan secures much needed victory against Engla ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.