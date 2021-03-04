One killed in Senegal protests over opposition leader arrest

Senegalese police clashed with supporters of arrested opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Thursday, leaving one person dead in the south of the country, a police official said

It was the first death confirmed in clashes since Sonko was arrested on Wednesday for disturbing public order as protests broke out ahead of his court appearance on a rape charge.

Sonko, leader of the opposition Pastef party and former presidential candidate, is considered a challenger for President Macky Sall.

One person was killed in clashes on Thursday in Bignona town, in southern Casamance region, the police official said.

"We still don't know the cause, it is under investigation," said the official who asked not to be identified.

Four police were also injured in the clashes.

Sonko denies the rape charges filed against him last month by an employee at a salon where he received massages.

A 46-year-old devout Muslim, Sonko is frequently critical of Senegal's ruling elite and is popular with young supporters.

He accuses Sall of conspiring to sideline him ahead of the 2024 elections.

His arrest triggered the worst clashes seen in Dakar in years, and violence also broke out in other cities including in Casamance, where Sonko's father is from and where he has a strong following.

Sonko ran against the president in the 2019 vote, but finished third in a race that delivered the incumbent a second term.

Presidents in the former French colony are limited to two consecutive terms, but Sall launched a constitutional review in 2016, raising suspicions he intends to run again.