One Killed in Shooting in Downtown Nice, Police Looking for Attacker - reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) One person was killed as a result of a shooting in downtown Nice in southern France, with the police looking for the attacker, the Nice-Matin newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The scene of the incident is cordoned off, the news outlet added.