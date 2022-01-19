UrduPoint.com

One Killed In Shooting In Downtown Nice, Police Looking For Attacker - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 05:35 PM

One person was killed as a result of a shooting in downtown Nice in southern France, with the police looking for the attacker, the Nice-Matin newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) One person was killed as a result of a shooting in downtown Nice in southern France, with the police looking for the attacker, the Nice-Matin newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The scene of the incident is cordoned off, the news outlet added.

