One killed in Ukrainian strike on frontier Russian region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A woman was killed and others wounded in a strike on Friday on Russia's Belgorod, said the governor of the region along the border with Ukraine, where Kyiv has stepped up attacks.

"Another new strike. Sadly one person died," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that the victim was a woman. "People have been wounded.

"

He said three health centres and several homes had been damaged.

The Russian defence ministry said it had downed eight rockets fired on Belgorod on Friday from Ukraine with Vampire rocket launchers.

The previous day, Russia fired more than 30 missiles at Kyiv in its largest attack in weeks.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed retribution for strikes and incursions into Russia's border regions.