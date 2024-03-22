One Killed In Ukrainian Strike On Frontier Russian Region
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A woman was killed and others wounded in a strike on Friday on Russia's Belgorod, said the governor of the region along the border with Ukraine, where Kyiv has stepped up attacks.
"Another new strike. Sadly one person died," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that the victim was a woman. "People have been wounded.
"
He said three health centres and several homes had been damaged.
The Russian defence ministry said it had downed eight rockets fired on Belgorod on Friday from Ukraine with Vampire rocket launchers.
The previous day, Russia fired more than 30 missiles at Kyiv in its largest attack in weeks.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed retribution for strikes and incursions into Russia's border regions.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
More Stories From World
-
Chinese university launches training course for Pakistani employees42 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council to vote Friday on US resolution on Gaza ceasefire: US43 minutes ago
-
Indonesia rescuers say search ends for Rohingya refugees after boat capsized1 hour ago
-
Canadians win pairs figure skating world title as Uno leads men's short programme1 hour ago
-
Wright stuff rescues USA in Nations League win over Jamaica1 hour ago
-
Uganda's President Museveni promotes son to army chief2 hours ago
-
Blinken heads to Israel to press for 'immediate' truce in Gaza war2 hours ago
-
Anti-migrant rhetoric surging amid flurry of elections: UN2 hours ago
-
Down in polls, but Lula's jog goes viral2 hours ago
-
Gangs make advances as conditions in Haiti worsen2 hours ago
-
Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw2 hours ago
-
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records, extending rally3 hours ago