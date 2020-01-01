(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Incidents related to negligible handling of firecrackers during the New Year's celebrations in the French northeastern regions have left one person killed and more than twenty others injured, French media reported on Wednesday.

According to the France Bleu news agency citing local officials, a 27-year old man died in the Haguenau city of the Bas-Rhin department overnight due to an explosion of a "mortar" type firecracker � he was reportedly hit in the face while in his garden.

In Strasbourg, 10 people received medical assistance due to pyrotechnics-related injures, of them six � including three children � had to undergo surgeries, France Bleu's Alsace edition said.

In the city of Colmar in the Haut-Rhin department, eight people were hospitalized with injuries "due to an incident involving firecrackers," the France Bleu radio said.

Three other people were reportedly injured in Mulhouse, another city of Haut-Rhin.