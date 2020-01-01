UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Over 20 Injured By Firecrackers Across France's North-East - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:14 PM

One Killed, Over 20 Injured by Firecrackers Across France's North-East - Reports

Incidents related to negligible handling of firecrackers during the New Year's celebrations in the French northeastern regions have left one person killed and more than twenty others injured, French media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Incidents related to negligible handling of firecrackers during the New Year's celebrations in the French northeastern regions have left one person killed and more than twenty others injured, French media reported on Wednesday.

According to the France Bleu news agency citing local officials, a 27-year old man died in the Haguenau city of the Bas-Rhin department overnight due to an explosion of a "mortar" type firecracker � he was reportedly hit in the face while in his garden.

In Strasbourg, 10 people received medical assistance due to pyrotechnics-related injures, of them six � including three children � had to undergo surgeries, France Bleu's Alsace edition said.

In the city of Colmar in the Haut-Rhin department, eight people were hospitalized with injuries "due to an incident involving firecrackers," the France Bleu radio said.

Three other people were reportedly injured in Mulhouse, another city of Haut-Rhin.

Related Topics

Injured France Died Mulhouse Strasbourg Man Media

Recent Stories

1186 teams constituted to vaccinate 403,398 childr ..

4 minutes ago

How You Can Get Creative with the new HUAWEI Y9s

39 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Anti- ..

4 minutes ago

Angolan ex-president's daughter denies graft alleg ..

41 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) starts vehicles to ..

41 minutes ago

Profiteers fined of Rs53.53 million in 2019

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.