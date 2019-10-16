UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Over 20 Injured In Earthquake On Philippine Island Of Mindanao - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

One Killed, Over 20 Injured in Earthquake on Philippine Island of Mindanao - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) A girl aged 17 was killed and over 20 people were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake that hit the Philippine island of Mindanao on Wednesday, media reported.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered at 11:37 GMT.

Its epicenter was located 5 miles from Columbio, a landlocked town in the coastal province of Sultan Kudarat at a depth of 9 miles.

According to ABS-CBN news broadcaster, the girl suffered injuries as a result of the wall collapse and did not survived. In Magsaysay, in the nearby province of Davao del Sur, 20 people were injured by falling debris.

Dozens of houses were significantly damaged as a result of the earthquake.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Sur Davao Media From

Recent Stories

Iranian Lawmaker Blames US, Israel, Saudi Arabia f ..

47 seconds ago

Abbas Expresses Gratitude to Saudi King for Suppor ..

49 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Sanctioning Erdogan, E ..

52 seconds ago

US Calls on Turkey to Declare Immediate Ceasefire ..

53 seconds ago

The 276th annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai co ..

55 seconds ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct. 27

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.