One Killed, Over 20 Injured in Earthquake on Philippine Island of Mindanao - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) A girl aged 17 was killed and over 20 people were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake that hit the Philippine island of Mindanao on Wednesday, media reported.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered at 11:37 GMT.

Its epicenter was located 5 miles from Columbio, a landlocked town in the coastal province of Sultan Kudarat at a depth of 9 miles.

According to ABS-CBN news broadcaster, the girl suffered injuries as a result of the wall collapse and did not survived. In Magsaysay, in the nearby province of Davao del Sur, 20 people were injured by falling debris.

Dozens of houses were significantly damaged as a result of the earthquake.