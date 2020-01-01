UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:43 PM

One person has died, while more than 200 people have been injured during New Year's Eve celebrations in Italy, the state police said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) One person has died, while more than 200 people have been injured during New Year's Eve celebrations in Italy, the state police said on Wednesday.

Thirty-eight people were hospitalized, mainly due to the negligible handling of firecrackers. The most severe cases included facial burns and limb amputations, the police said.

A young man has died in the central region of Marche, falling off a cliff, trying to prevent the spread of fire caused by firecrackers.

The first fatal incident on New Year's Eve in Italy was recorded in 2013. The record-high number of incidents was in 2015 when 253 people were injured. A ban on the use of pyrotechnics in big Italian cities, including Rome and Bologna, as well as in the centers of Milan and Turin, did not stop the tradition of celebrating the New Year with fireworks and firecrackers.

