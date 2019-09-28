UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Seven Injured In Taliban Missile Strike In Southern Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:13 PM

One Killed, Seven Injured in Taliban Missile Strike in Southern Afghanistan

At least one person has been killed and seven injured, including children, in a missile strike carried out by the Taliban group in the southern Afghan province of Urozgan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) At least one person has been killed and seven injured, including children, in a missile strike carried out by the Taliban group in the southern Afghan province of Urozgan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The missile hit a residential house in the city of Tarinkot. One woman was killed on the spot.

The missile also injured a man, a woman and five children.

Polls opened in the country's presidential election earlier on Saturday amid fears of violence following threats by the Taliban. The group has repeatedly vowed to disrupt the election process.

The Taliban movement said earlier on Saturday that they had blocked access to polling stations in some provinces and attacked some centers.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Injured Afghanistan Man Women

Recent Stories

EU and WWF to celebrate Climate Diplomacy Day

9 minutes ago

ANF seizes 1440 kg drugs, rounded up five drug ped ..

5 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

5 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid lauds PM for presenting Kashmir issu ..

5 minutes ago

Excise and Taxation department to launch crackdown ..

29 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi appreciates issues raised b ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.