One Killed, Seven Injured in Taliban Missile Strike in Southern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) At least one person has been killed and seven injured, including children, in a missile strike carried out by the Taliban group in the southern Afghan province of Urozgan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The missile hit a residential house in the city of Tarinkot. One woman was killed on the spot.

The missile also injured a man, a woman and five children.

Polls opened in the country's presidential election earlier on Saturday amid fears of violence following threats by the Taliban. The group has repeatedly vowed to disrupt the election process.

The Taliban movement said earlier on Saturday that they had blocked access to polling stations in some provinces and attacked some centers.