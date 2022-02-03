UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Several Injured By Shooting In US City Of Oroville - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 01:41 PM

One Killed, Several Injured by Shooting in US City of Oroville - Police

One person was killed and several injured following a shooting at a gas station near a convenience store in the US city of Oroville, California, the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) One person was killed and several injured following a shooting at a gas station near a convenience store in the US city of Oroville, California, the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said.

The Oroville Police Department (OPD) received calls saying that there was a shooting inside a Greyhound bus near a local convenience store at about 7:35 p.m. local time on Wednesday (03:35GMT Thursday).

"Upon arrival, BCSO deputies and OPD officers located several subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and others were transported to local hospitals," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The suspect was detained and taken to the Butte County Jail, according to the statement

Mayor of Oroville Chuck Reynolds said on Facebook that the suspect shot five individuals near the store.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Jail Facebook Butte Gas From P

Recent Stories

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai t ..

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai this weekend

18 minutes ago
 Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - T ..

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - Turkish President

42 minutes ago
 Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone ..

Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

42 minutes ago
 Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

43 minutes ago
 ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

43 minutes ago
 PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing ..

PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing issue at all international fo ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>