One Killed, Several Injured by Shooting in US City of Oroville - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) One person was killed and several injured following a shooting at a gas station near a convenience store in the US city of Oroville, California, the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said.

The Oroville Police Department (OPD) received calls saying that there was a shooting inside a Greyhound bus near a local convenience store at about 7:35 p.m. local time on Wednesday (03:35GMT Thursday).

"Upon arrival, BCSO deputies and OPD officers located several subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and others were transported to local hospitals," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The suspect was detained and taken to the Butte County Jail, according to the statement

Mayor of Oroville Chuck Reynolds said on Facebook that the suspect shot five individuals near the store.