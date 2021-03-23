UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Several Injured In Nursing Home Fire In New York Suburb - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at a nursing home in a New York suburb, killing one of its residents and injuring several others, media reported.

According to NBC New York broadcaster, the fire at Rockland County broke out overnight into Tuesday and firefighters have so far failed to localize the blaze.

One person evacuated from the 200-bed facility died at a hospital, while about 20 residents were rescued. It is still unclear how many people were inside the building when the fire broke out.

Two firefighters were reportedly injured while trying to extinguish the fire. The raging fire also caused a part of the building to collapse.

