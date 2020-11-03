One Killed, Several Injured in Vienna Attacks Carried Out at 6 Locations-Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) At least one person was killed and several others, including one police officer, were seriously injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, a spokesperson of the Austrian Interior Ministry said.

"There are six confirmed crime locations.

We know of one dead passer-by, several people were seriously injured, including one policeman," Harald Soros said on ORF 1 tv.

He added that there were several attackers and one of them had been neutralized.

"We are aware of other criminals who are most likely on the run. At this point, we do not know how many of them there are," Soros said.

Meanwhile, an ORF reporter said that there were a total of 15 people injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, seven of them with serious injuries.