UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Shooter Dead At US Navy Base Attack

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:07 PM

One killed, shooter dead at US navy base attack

A shooter was killed after opening fire at a US naval base in Florida on Friday and killing at least one other person, police and military officials said

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A shooter was killed after opening fire at a US naval base in Florida on Friday and killing at least one other person, police and military officials said.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a message on Twitter it could "confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead." Naval Air Station Pensacola was put on lockdown, with the US Navy reporting that at least one victim had been killed.

"One additional fatality has been confirmed.

Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals," it said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Local media said that the base hosts 16,000 military personnel and more than 7,000 civilians, and is home to a flight demonstration squadron.

It is an early training center for naval pilots, and is known as the "cradle of Naval aviation."On Wednesday, a US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before taking his own life.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Twitter Pensacola Florida Media

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP crowns winners of Fujairah Adventures ..

39 minutes ago

WEEGS 2019 to address women’s advancement across ..

54 minutes ago

Kenya’s runners win ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, UA ..

1 hour ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s F2 world champion lines up home ..

1 hour ago

JCPOA Commission Regrets US Plans to Reimpose Sanc ..

2 minutes ago

Media has vital role in making public opinion on G ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.