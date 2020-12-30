UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Three Others Wounded In Missile Attack On Damascus Suburb - Syrian State TV

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) One person was killed and three soldiers wounded in a missile attack on a Damascus suburb, Syria's state television reported, citing a military source.

Earlier, state television reported that the country's air defenses were repelling an Israeli attack in the skies of the Damascus suburb of Zabadani.

According to the source, the attack was conducted from the Galilee area at 01:30 a.m. local time. Syrian air defenses managed to intercept some of the missiles. Some facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.

