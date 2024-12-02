Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Apartment Fire In South Korea

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

One killed, two injured in apartment fire in South Korea

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) One person was found dead and two others were injured in an apartment fire Monday in southeastern South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

The fire was believed to be caused by a butane gas explosion in an apartment building in the southeastern city of Pohang at about 11:33 a.m.

local time (0233 GMT), said the report citing police and firefighting authorities.

A 60-year-old father was dead, while his two sons, aged 21 and 24, suffered burns. The big flame was extinguished about 20 minutes later, leaving 13 residents in the apartment inhaling smoke.

The police received a call alleging that the father attempted to pour out oil and ignite the butane gas, according to the report.

