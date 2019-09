One Killed, Two Injured in Bomb Blast at Polling Station in Eastern Afghanistan

At least one person has been killed and two others injured in a bomb blast at a polling station in Amarkhil high school in Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) At least one person has been killed and two others injured in a bomb blast at a polling station in Amarkhil high school in Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

"One person was killed and four others injured at a polling center at Amarkhel High School in Sarkhud district of Nangarhar," the source said.