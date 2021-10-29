UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured In Protests Against Military Takeover In Sudan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

One Killed, Two Injured in Protests Against Military Takeover in Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) One person was killed and two injured in the military crackdown on protests in Khartoum North on October 28, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors reported on Thursday.

On October 26, local media reported that seven people were killed and 140 injured in protests in the country.

"Some time ago, in the Khartoum North area, one person was shot dead by troops. Two protesters were also injured, their condition is critical," Sudan Doctors Committee said on Facebook.

The Sudanese military on October 25 detained Prime Minister Hamdok and several other members of the government. The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced in a televised address to the nation the declaration of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the government.

On October 26, it became known that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence.

April 2019 saw a military coup d'etat in Sudan, sparked by protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. Al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.

In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup. According to a statement from the command of the armed forces, most of the participants in the coup attempt were detained, including 21 officers and a number of soldiers. Hamdok said at the time that the coup attempt indicated the need for reforms in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities slammed the supporters of al-Bashir as the organizers of the mutiny.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Prime Minister Army Facebook Wife Khartoum Sudan September October 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

World Council of Muslim Communities, International ..

World Council of Muslim Communities, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU

13 minutes ago
 Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahea ..

Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahead of Abu Dhabi clash

43 minutes ago
 GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq T ..

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq Thursday

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Wor ..

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth ..

Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth post-pandemic

3 hours ago
 Moldova Signs Contract for Purchase of 1.5Mln Cubi ..

Moldova Signs Contract for Purchase of 1.5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Ukraine's ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.