UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Up To 20 People Injured As Deadly Tornado Hits US' Alabama - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

One Killed, Up to 20 People Injured as Deadly Tornado Hits US' Alabama - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) One person has been killed and at least 20 others were injured when a tornado struck the city of Fultondale in the US state of Alabama, local media reported on Tuesday, citing city officials.

Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb, told Alabama Local news portal that the storm hit the city at about 10.30 p.m.

on Monday (04:30 GMT Tuesday), causing substantial damage. Several buildings were reportedly destroyed.

Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith confirmed the death of a young man, who was trapped in the basement of his house. The man's family members were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The media outlet added that over half dozen people ” possibly up to 20 ” were transported to hospitals.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Police Young Man Family Media P

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabiâ€™s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

47 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

59 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

1 hour ago

â€˜PM Office could be mortgaged if itâ€™s just sym ..

2 hours ago

106,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.