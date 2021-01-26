One Killed, Up to 20 People Injured as Deadly Tornado Hits US' Alabama - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) One person has been killed and at least 20 others were injured when a tornado struck the city of Fultondale in the US state of Alabama, local media reported on Tuesday, citing city officials.

Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb, told Alabama Local news portal that the storm hit the city at about 10.30 p.m.

on Monday (04:30 GMT Tuesday), causing substantial damage. Several buildings were reportedly destroyed.

Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith confirmed the death of a young man, who was trapped in the basement of his house. The man's family members were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The media outlet added that over half dozen people ” possibly up to 20 ” were transported to hospitals.