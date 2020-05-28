UrduPoint.com
One Looter Shot Dead During Minnesota Protests Over Police Killing Of Black Man - Reports

Thu 28th May 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) One person was shot dead on Wednesday during a second night of violent protests in the city of Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota triggered by the police chokehold death of an African American man, the city-based Star Tribune newspaper reported, citing the police.

According to the police, a pawn shop owner opened fire over looting of his store during violent protests. The wounded man later died in hospital. One person was arrested in connection with the incident.

Protests broke out after a video of Monday's arrest of George Floyd went viral. The footage shows a white police officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for several minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive.

The man died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Police officers say they were responding to the alleged forgery in progress and found Floyd sitting on top of a car and appearing to be under the influence. They say "he physically resisted officers." Judging by a surveillance video, Floyd does not appear to resist the arrest though.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired and called for the arresting officer to be put in custody. President Donald Trump ordered the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate the death, adding that "justice will be served."

