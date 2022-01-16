UrduPoint.com

One Male Hostage Released From Colleyville Synagogue Uninjured, Police Say

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2022 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) One hostage has been freed from the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, and the the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to negotiate with the hostage-taker, police said.

"Shortly after 5:00pm (23:00 GMT), a male hostage was released uninjured. This man will be reunited with his family as soon as possible and he does not require medical attention. FBI Crisis Negotiators continue contact with the subject," the Colleyville Police Department said in a Saturday statement.

Earlier, Colleyville police confirmed that hostages remained inside the synagogue but no injuries have been reported so far.

According to US media reports, the suspect took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday.

A US official told ABC that the hostage-taker is claiming to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who allegedly had ties to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). The hostage-taker is demanding freedom for his sister who is serving an 86-year sentence in a US federal prison for trying to kill US officers in Afghanistan.

