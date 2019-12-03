(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) One person has died, and 11 more have been injured in an explosion at a plant in one of Beijing's suburban districts, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at a bean paste processing plant in the district of Shunyi, located 18 miles to the north-east of Beijing.

According to the agency, another two people are reported to be missing.