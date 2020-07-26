UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Man Killed In Shooting During Protests In US State Of Texas - Police

Muhammad Irfan 58 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

One Man Killed in Shooting During Protests in US State of Texas - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) One man was killed in shooting during protests in downtown Austin in the US state of Texas on Saturday, the city's police department said.

"One adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound.

That victim was transported to Dell Seton [Medical Center] but was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. Initial reports indicate that the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached suspect vehicle. Suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim," spokesperson Katrina Ratcliff said at a briefing.

She added that the suspect had been detained and was cooperating with officers. No one else was reported injured.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicle Man Male Austin May

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Liberia on I ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Maldives President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 26, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Department of Municipalities and Transport forms A ..

13 hours ago

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.