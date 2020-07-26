One Man Killed in Shooting During Protests in US State of Texas - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) One man was killed in shooting during protests in downtown Austin in the US state of Texas on Saturday, the city's police department said.

"One adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound.

That victim was transported to Dell Seton [Medical Center] but was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. Initial reports indicate that the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached suspect vehicle. Suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim," spokesperson Katrina Ratcliff said at a briefing.

She added that the suspect had been detained and was cooperating with officers. No one else was reported injured.