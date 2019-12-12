One member of PARCO patrolling party injured in alleged firing by terrorists

Unknown terrorists while riding in the car have opened fire on Pak Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) patrolling team and injured one member of team in Manawala near Manawala police station

Manawala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Unknown terrorists while riding in the car have opened fire on Pak Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) patrolling team and injured one member of team in Manawala near Manawala police station.

According to media reports s unknown armed terrorists targeted patrolling party of Pak-Abu Dhabi joint company PARCO which supplies oil to sensitive security agencies and people which is also known as national pipe lineOne member of patrolling team got injured and their car also was badly hit.Manawala police have registered FIR under Admin officer of PARCO Abdul Manan and started investigation against unknown people while police is seemed to be failed in searching accused yet.