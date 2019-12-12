UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Member Of PARCO Patrolling Party Injured In Alleged Firing By Terrorists

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:13 PM

One member of PARCO patrolling party injured in alleged firing by terrorists

Unknown terrorists while riding in the car have opened fire on Pak Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) patrolling team and injured one member of team in Manawala near Manawala police station

Manawala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Unknown terrorists while riding in the car have opened fire on Pak Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) patrolling team and injured one member of team in Manawala near Manawala police station.

According to media reports s unknown armed terrorists targeted patrolling party of Pak-Abu Dhabi joint company PARCO which supplies oil to sensitive security agencies and people which is also known as national pipe lineOne member of patrolling team got injured and their car also was badly hit.Manawala police have registered FIR under Admin officer of PARCO Abdul Manan and started investigation against unknown people while police is seemed to be failed in searching accused yet.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Company Oil Car FIR Media Arab

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

43 seconds ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

4 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

12 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

37 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

37 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.