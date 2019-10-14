One Migrant Child Died After Boat Sank Off Turkey's Western Coast - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:20 PM
A boat carrying 35 migrants, who tried to illegally come to Europe by crossing the Aegean Sea, sank off the Turkish western coast on Monday, resulting in one child being killed, media reported
Turkey's coastguards rescued 33 out of 35 migrants who were on the boat, the Anadolu news agency reported, adding that one more child went missing during the incident.
Rescue operations to find the missing child are underway, according to the news outlet.
Turkey hosts one of the largest migrant and refugee populations in the world. In early September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that there were around 5 million migrants in the country.