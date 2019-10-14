(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) A boat carrying 35 migrants, who tried to illegally come to Europe by crossing the Aegean Sea, sank off the Turkish western coast on Monday, resulting in one child being killed, media reported.

Turkey's coastguards rescued 33 out of 35 migrants who were on the boat, the Anadolu news agency reported, adding that one more child went missing during the incident.

Rescue operations to find the missing child are underway, according to the news outlet.

Turkey hosts one of the largest migrant and refugee populations in the world. In early September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that there were around 5 million migrants in the country.