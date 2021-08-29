One Migrant Dead, 11 Rescued From Capsized Boat by Senegalese Navy - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The Senegalese naval forces rescued 11 migrants from a capsized boat carrying about 60 people, local media reported on Saturday, adding that one person was found dead.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, the Dacar Actu media outlet reported, citing the navy. Search operations are underway.

Eight rescued migrants are said to be citizens of Senegal and three of Gambia.