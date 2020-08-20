One person died and eight others were injured when at least 300 migrants attempted to cross the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla on the northwestern coast of Africa by jumping over a high fence, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) One person died and eight others were injured when at least 300 migrants attempted to cross the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla on the northwestern coast of Africa by jumping over a high fence, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Faro de Melilla newspaper, citing the authorities, the incident took place early on Thursday. Thirty migrants, who eventually managed to break into the territory of Melilla, were detained later by the city's security forces.

According to preliminary data, one migrant died due to natural causes despite doctors' attempts to resuscitate him.

Eight others, who were injured due to falling from a high fence, received medical assistance.

In addition, three members of the Civil Guard were injured as a result of the incident, the newspaper added.

This attempt to enter the territory of the Spanish enclave is one of the largest groups of migrants over the recent years. The previous attempt took place in April when about 50 out of 260 migrants who attempted to jump over the fence, crossed into Melilla. As a result of the incident, two officers of the Spanish Civil Guard were injured, and two migrants were detained. About 20 migrants who entered the enclave were hospitalized with injuries.