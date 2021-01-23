UrduPoint.com
One Million French Citizens Receive COVID-19 Vaccine - Prime Minister

Sat 23rd January 2021 | 10:04 PM

A total of one million French nationals have received a vaccine against COVID-19, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) A total of one million French nationals have received a vaccine against COVID-19, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Saturday.

"One million French nationals have been vaccinated," Castex said on Twitter.

The vaccination campaign in France was launched on December 27. Elderly people receive the vaccine at the first stage of the campaign. By late August, the authorities are planning to vaccinate 70 million people.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, over 3 million have been infected with COVID-19 in France and over 72,000 people have died of the disease.

