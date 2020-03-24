One Million People Arrive in Russia From Abroad Over Past 10 Days - Moscow Mayor

One million people have arrived in Russia from abroad over the past 10 days, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday at the coronavirus response meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) One million people have arrived in Russia from abroad over the past 10 days, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday at the coronavirus response meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting, held in Moscow region, was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

"If we count those who have arrived from abroad � one million people have arrived in Russia over the past 10 days � and decide to ask them to stay at home, this is one story. But in fact we understand now that elderly people are the risk group. We have declared quarantine, and starting on Thursday they will be all staying home, even those people aged 65 and more who work, they will take a sick leave," Sobyanin said at the meeting, aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.