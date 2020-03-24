One Million People Arrived in Russia From Abroad Over Past 10 Days - Moscow Mayor

One million people have arrived in Russia from abroad over the past 10 days, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday at the coronavirus response meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) One million people have arrived in Russia from abroad over the past 10 days, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday at the coronavirus response meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting, held in Moscow region, was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

"If we count those who have arrived from abroad � one million people have arrived in Russia over the past 10 days � and decide to ask them to stay at home, this is one story. But in fact we understand now that elderly people are the risk group. We have declared quarantine, and starting on Thursday they will be all staying home, even those people aged 65 and more who work, they will take sick leave," Sobyanin said at the meeting, aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

According to Sobyanin, the measures taken to combat the further spread of the virus in Moscow, including the introduction of home quarantine for elderly people, will help the healthcare system cope with the outbreak.

"[Elderly patients] are the main issue of concern. They will be taken into intensive care units, as they have the most severe course of the disease. And we need to smooth down this kind of peak when they all are submitted to our hospitals as much as possible, to make [the increase in elderly patients] gradual, otherwise the system simply will not cope with them. All efforts are currently aimed at this," Sobyanin said.

The Moscow mayor also proposed extending the coronavirus quarantine for elderly people to all of Russia's larger cities.

Russia has registered 57 new COVID-19 cases in 14 regions over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected reaching 495. As of Tuesday, 290 cases were registered in Moscow.