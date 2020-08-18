UrduPoint.com
One Million People Displaced By Violence In Burkina Faso - Watchdog

One Million People Displaced by Violence in Burkina Faso - Watchdog

The number of internally displaced people in Burkina Faso has reached one million amid widespread violence and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) humanitarian organization said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The number of internally displaced people in Burkina Faso has reached one million amid widespread violence and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) humanitarian organization said on Tuesday.

"Over 450,000 people were newly displaced in 2020, with 184 attacks against civilians recorded according to new figures by the Burkinabe Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR). Alarmingly, the number of internally displaced people soared from 87,000 in January 2019 to over one million in August 2020 - an increase of more than 1,000 per cent," the NRC aid in a statement.

According to the humanitarian group, the displaced people are negatively affected by the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Hunger levels are dangerously on the rise because of violence, low rainfall and Covid-19 restrictions. Over one in ten people are now food insecure - a dramatic increase of 213 per cent compared to the same period last year," the NRC said.

Burkina Faso has been dealing with a spike in militant violence in recent years, resulting in killings, bombings, and kidnappings often perpetrated against the country's civilian population.

