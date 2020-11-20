BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) About one million people have already been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) during trials, and no serious side effects were identified, Liu Jingzhen, the chairman of the corporation, said on Friday.

"Sinopharm has already vaccinated about 1 million people against the COVID-19, and we have not received any reports of serious adverse reactions, there were only a few people with mild symptoms," Liu said, as cited by the company's website.

The chairman added that the two vaccines developed by the company were already in the third phase of clinical trials in 10 countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Peru and Argentina. More than 60,000 people took part in the tests abroad, while 40,000 of them had already received two injections.

After 14 days from the second injection, they took blood samples from the patients for analysis, and the results were extremely good.

Liu said that the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines hold leading positions worldwide in areas such as the progress of research and development, clinical trials, manufacturing and emergency use.

Earlier in August, Liu said that people injected with China's COVID-19 vaccine develop immunity to the virus within two weeks after the first injection. He also said that the interval between the first and second injections is 28 days, but in special cases, two injections can be given at once. The price of the vaccine, according to Liu, will be about 1,000 Yuan (around $152).