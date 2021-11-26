One Miner Found Alive After Accident at Coal Mine in Siberia - Emergencies Ministry

One miner was found alive at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Russia's Kemerovo region where a methane explosion took place on Thursday and killed over 50 people, the acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan said on Friday

LENINSK-KUZNETSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) One miner was found alive at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Russia's Kemerovo region where a methane explosion took place on Thursday and killed over 50 people, the acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan said on Friday.

Three units of rescuers are currently inside the mine.

"There is a preliminary report that these people have now found another miner who is alive," Chupriyan said.

Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev said that the miner was being transferred to a hospital.