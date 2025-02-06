One Miner Killed, Two Injured As Tunnel Of Gold Mine Caves In N. Afghanistan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A gold miner lost his life, and two others were injured as a tunnel of a gold mine collapsed in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Wednesday, provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar said Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a group of miners were busy extracting the precious element in a gold mine in Yaftal district outside the provincial capital Faizabad, leaving a miner dead and injuring two others, the official added.
This is the third incident in Afghanistan over the past week.
A similar incident claimed the life of a gold miner in the Khahan district of Badakhshan over the weekend, while two more miners lost their lives as a coalmine collapsed in the northern Samangan province days ago.
Lack of modern machinery in mining, illegal extraction of mines by unskilled miners often lead to disaster, which claimed the lives of poor miners in Afghanistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025
GDA, Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..
UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched
Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..
UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights
UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry
More Stories From World
-
"Made in Pakistan" exhibition held in Jeddah to exploit potential, boost B2B interaction4 minutes ago
-
"Ne Zha 2" becomes China's all-time top-grossing film4 minutes ago
-
China sees 6.3 pct growth in cross-border trips during Spring Festival holiday4 minutes ago
-
One miner killed, two injured as tunnel of gold mine caves in N. Afghanistan4 minutes ago
-
US waives aid ban to boost Haiti mission44 minutes ago
-
Chinese naval fleet to join multinational exercise in Pakistan44 minutes ago
-
Japan PM heads to US for Trump summit44 minutes ago
-
US skipping G20 talks due to S. Africa's 'anti-American' agenda: Rubio1 hour ago
-
Philippine VP's impeachment trial 'likely' after mid-term elections1 hour ago
-
Sweden mourns after school massacre1 hour ago
-
Oscars frontrunner 'Emilia Perez' suffers awards season crash1 hour ago
-
Rubio issues waivers to allow US aid to Haiti mission1 hour ago