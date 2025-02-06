One miner killed, two injured as tunnel of gold mine caves in N. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A gold miner lost his life, and two others were injured as a tunnel of a gold mine collapsed in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Wednesday, provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a group of miners were busy extracting the precious element in a gold mine in Yaftal district outside the provincial capital Faizabad, leaving a miner dead and injuring two others, the official added.

This is the third incident in Afghanistan over the past week.

A similar incident claimed the life of a gold miner in the Khahan district of Badakhshan over the weekend, while two more miners lost their lives as a coalmine collapsed in the northern Samangan province days ago.

Lack of modern machinery in mining, illegal extraction of mines by unskilled miners often lead to disaster, which claimed the lives of poor miners in Afghanistan.