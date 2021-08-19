(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Shooting in the French city of Marseille has resulted in the death of a 14-year-old teenager, while two other minors sustained wounds, the local Provence newspaper reported on Thursday.

The fatal fire exchange occurred in the 14th arrondissement of Marseille at around 10:30 p.

m. local time (20:30 GMT). Apart from the fatally shot teenager, another 14-year-old was injured along with a child aged 8, who sustained minor scratch wounds from the gunfire.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.