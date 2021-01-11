One Minor Killed, 4 Others Injured in Roadside Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) An explosion hit the Aryob Zazi district in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia on Monday, killing a child and injuring four other minors, a local acting police chief said.

The blast was caused by a roadside bomb, reportedly planted by the Taliban militants in the district's Bagh-e-Dara area, Col.

Lutfullah Kamran noted.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Islamist movement in the Qatari capital of Doha.