One Missing, 28 Rescued As Coast Guard Ship Catches Fire Off Indian Coast - Navy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

One Missing, 28 Rescued as Coast Guard Ship Catches Fire Off Indian Coast - Navy

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) One sailor remains missing while 28 others were rescued from a coast guard vessel after it caught fire off the Indian coast on Monday, the Indian Navy said in a press release.

"Fire engulfs Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar in Vishakhapattanam at 11:30 am [06:00 GMT] today ...

28 out of 29 crew present on board have been rescued, search for one missing crew is in progress," the press release read.

According to the statement, all 29 crew members jumped into the water to save themselves after an alleged explosion.

"There was reportedly a loud explosion on board Coastal Jaguar that was followed by thick smoke emanating from the vessel. The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained," the press release said.

The navy said an ICGS Samudra Pahredaar ship and an ICG helicopter were involved in the rescue operation.

