One Missing, 7 Injured In Blast At Gas Cylinder Depot On Lebanon-Syria Border - Red Cross

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:30 AM

One Missing, 7 Injured in Blast at Gas Cylinder Depot on Lebanon-Syria Border - Red Cross

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) A blast has broken out in a warehouse of gas cylinders in the Lebanese town of Qasr, which is located near the border with Syria, leaving seven people injured and another one missing, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Sunday.

According to the LBC channel, preliminary data indicates that the warehouse is linked to contraband.

Other reports say that the blast rocked a warehouse in Syria, near a Lebanese army checkpoint in Qasr. No casualties have been reported among the Lebanese military.

More Stories From World

