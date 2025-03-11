One missing after cargo ship, tanker collide in North Sea

Grimsby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) One person was missing Monday after a cargo ship ran into a US-military charted tanker carrying jet fuel in the North Sea, sparking concerns of "multiple toxic hazards" off the English coast.

Dozens of people were rescued in a major operation being coordinated by the UK Coastguard as images showed a huge plume of thick, black smoke and flames rising from the scene about 10 miles (16 kilometres) off the eastern coast.

The Stena Immaculate tanker was "anchored off the North Sea coast near Hull... (and) was struck by the container ship Solong", the Stena's US-based operators Crowley said in a statement.

The Stena was on a short-term US military charter with Military Sealift Command, according to Jillian Morris, the spokesperson for the command that operates civilian-crewed ships providing ocean transport for the US Defense Department.

Crowley said the impact of the collision "ruptured" the tanker "containing A1-jet fuel" and triggered a fire, with fuel "reported released".

It was carrying around 220,000 barrels of jet fuel while the Solong was carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide, according to the Lloyd's List information service, but it is not known if any of the flammable compound had leaked.

A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the situation "extremely concerning".

Ambulance crews assessed 36 patients on scene and none required hospital treatment, Alastair Smith of the East Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement.

Thirteen of the Solong's 14 crew members were brought to shore and efforts to locate the missing crew member "are ongoing", said a statement from the ship's German-based owner Ernst Russ.

All crew members aboard the Stena Immaculate were confirmed to be alive, a spokeswoman for the tanker's Swedish owner, Stena Bulk, told AFP.