One Missing As Torrential Rain Hits Southern France

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:24 PM

One person was reported missing on Saturday and dozens faced evacuation from their homes after torrential rain hit southern France, authorities said

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :One person was reported missing on Saturday and dozens faced evacuation from their homes after torrential rain hit southern France, authorities said.

The Gard region, where firefighters reported the missing person, was on red alert after as much as 350 millimetres (13.5 inches) of rain fell in parts of the Cevennes mountain range on the edge of the Massif Central.

Helicopters carried out two rescue missions and some 300 firefighters were mobilised for three further operations as some 200 people were led to safety in two villages.

The mayor of one commune, Anduze, some 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of Montpellier, told AFP around 100 houses on low ground would have to be evacuated.

The adjacent region of Languedoc was also hit by severe storms as meteorological authorities warned of more downpours to come come across much of the deep south.

Heavy rainfall had blocked several roads from the early hours, prompting local authorities to urge people to stay at home.

