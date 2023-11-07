Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Israel's deadliest ever war in Gaza, sparked by the October 7 Hamas attacks, entered its second month Tuesday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed there would be no ceasefire until the the group releases its 240 hostages.

Netanyahu also said Israel would assume "overall security" in Gaza after the war ends, while allowing for possible "tactical pauses" before then to free captives and deliver aid to the besieged territory of 2.4 million people.

The Gaza death toll has soared above 10,000, mostly civilians, said the Hamas-run health ministry, as UN rights chief Volker Turk decried a month of "carnage, of incessant suffering, bloodshed, destruction, outrage and despair."