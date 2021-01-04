One more Cambodian migrant worker from Thailand tests positive for COVID-19

One more Cambodian migrant worker from Thailand tested positive for the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected workers from Thailand to 17 so far, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement on Monday

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :One more Cambodian migrant worker from Thailand tested positive for the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected workers from Thailand to 17 so far, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement on Monday.

The new patient is a 21-year-old woman, who returned to Cambodia on Friday via a land border, the statement said.

"The result of her samples' test showed that the woman above was positive for the COVID-19, and currently, she is undergoing treatment at the Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital," it said.

Thousands of Cambodian migrant workers had come back to Cambodia after neighboring Thailand confirmed a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak in its Samut Sakhon province about two weeks ago.Cambodia has so far recorded a total of 382 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 362 recoveries, the MoH said.