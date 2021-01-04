UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One More Cambodian Migrant Worker From Thailand Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:33 PM

One more Cambodian migrant worker from Thailand tests positive for COVID-19

One more Cambodian migrant worker from Thailand tested positive for the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected workers from Thailand to 17 so far, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement on Monday

PHNOM PENH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :One more Cambodian migrant worker from Thailand tested positive for the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected workers from Thailand to 17 so far, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement on Monday.

The new patient is a 21-year-old woman, who returned to Cambodia on Friday via a land border, the statement said.

"The result of her samples' test showed that the woman above was positive for the COVID-19, and currently, she is undergoing treatment at the Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital," it said.

Thousands of Cambodian migrant workers had come back to Cambodia after neighboring Thailand confirmed a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak in its Samut Sakhon province about two weeks ago.Cambodia has so far recorded a total of 382 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 362 recoveries, the MoH said.

Related Topics

Thailand Samut Sakhon Cambodia Border Women From

Recent Stories

"A Little Red Flower" continues leading box office ..

11 seconds ago

Russia Reports Over 23,000 New Coronavirus Cases, ..

13 seconds ago

Ghana to reopen school after 9-month closure

2 minutes ago

US Congress passes bill to expand number of schola ..

2 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held in sargodha

2 minutes ago

PDM misleading public with hollow slogans, empty p ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.