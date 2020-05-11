UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One More COVID-19 Case Registered In Abkhazia, Total At 10 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

One More COVID-19 Case Registered in Abkhazia, Total at 10 - Response Center

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Another citizen of Abkhazia has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the country's response center said on Monday.

On Sunday, the total number of infected was at nine, with one fatality and two recoveries.

"In the last 24 hours, 17 people have been tested. One of them has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and he will be sent to the Gudauta hospital," the center said in a statement.

Abkhazia had a state of emergency from March 28 to April 20. Some restrictions remain in force continue at least until this Friday.

Related Topics

March April Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports reveal extensive efforts to com ..

1 hour ago

US Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Disengages From ISS on ..

1 minute ago

New York City COVID-19-Induced Lockdown Likely to ..

1 minute ago

Medical Care Home Residents Must Be Protected Amid ..

1 minute ago

Fauci says NFL season hopes rest on virus, test re ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.