One More COVID-19 Case Registered in Abkhazia, Total at 10 - Response Center

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Another citizen of Abkhazia has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the country's response center said on Monday.

On Sunday, the total number of infected was at nine, with one fatality and two recoveries.

"In the last 24 hours, 17 people have been tested. One of them has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and he will be sent to the Gudauta hospital," the center said in a statement.

Abkhazia had a state of emergency from March 28 to April 20. Some restrictions remain in force continue at least until this Friday.